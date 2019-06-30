Braves vs. Mets odds, line: MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions from model on 47-27 roll

The Atlanta Braves look to continue their recent dominance over the New York Mets when the NL East Division rivals meet on Sunday Night Baseball. The Braves (50-34), first in the division, have won two in a row and four of their last five, while the Mets (37-47), 13 games out and in fourth place, have lost seven in a row. First pitch from Citi Field is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. Atlanta has won six of nine against the Mets this season. The latest Braves vs. Mets odds show New York as a -110 money line favorite (risk $110 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Braves vs. Mets picks of your own, listen to the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Mets will send right-hander Noah Syndergaard (5-4, 4.55 ERA) to the mound after activating him from the Injured List. He has been on the IL since June 16 with a strained right hamstring. For the season, he has allowed 91 hits, 52 runs, 11 home runs and 24 walks, while striking out 93. He has a WHIP of 1.21 in 15 starts.

Offensively, New York has been averaging 4.2 runs over the past six games. Outfielder Jeff McNeil continues to swing a hot bat, hitting in nine of his past 11 games and going 20-for-48 with eight doubles, three homers and 12 RBI during that stretch. Second baseman Robinson Cano has been red hot as well, going 4-for-8 with an RBI in the series against the Braves.

But just because New York has been hitting of late does not mean it is the best value on the Braves vs. Mets money line.

That's because the Braves will send left-hander Max Fried (9-3, 3.96 ERA) to the mound. Fried is coming off a solid outing against the Chicago Cubs, allowing just two earned runs on two hits in six innings of work. He walked five but struck out eight and picked up the win in a 3-2 Braves victory.

Atlanta's offense has been tearing up opposing pitching, scoring 49 runs over the last 10 games. Center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is 4-for-9 with a double in the series, while shortstop Dansby Swanson was 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI on Saturday. Left fielder Austin Riley has also feasted on Mets' pitching this series, going 4-for-7 with two home runs and three RBIs.

