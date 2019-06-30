Braves vs. Mets odds, line: MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions from proven model on 47-27 roll

The Atlanta Braves look to complete a three-game sweep of their division-rival New York Mets on Sunday Night Baseball. The Braves (50-34), leaders of the NL East, are 26-17 on the road and 20-7 in June, while the Mets (37-47), fourth in the division, are 2-8 in their last 10 games and 9-18 in June. Atlanta has also won seven of its past 10 games. The game is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET from Citi Field. The Mets are favored at -110 on the money line, meaning a $110 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5 in the latest Braves vs. Mets odds. You'll want to see the optimal MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Braves vs. Mets picks of your own.

The model knows the Mets have won three of the past five season series against the Braves and have played well at home, going 20-16 at Citi Field. Statistically, New York has an edge in a number of categories, including walks allowed (280 to 311), strikeouts (767 to 721) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.72 to 2.32).

Despite the team's struggles, the Mets' offense has been potent. Outfielder Dominic Smith has been red-hot, hitting in six straight games, going 9-for-25 with four home runs, four RBIs and two walks in that span. First baseman Pete Alonso has hit in seven of the past 10 games, going 12-for-36 with two doubles, four homers and five RBIs. He has also drawn seven walks.

But just because New York has been hitting of late does not mean it is the best value on the Braves vs. Mets money line.

That's because the Braves will send left-hander Max Fried (9-3, 3.96 ERA) to the mound. Fried is coming off a solid outing against the Chicago Cubs, allowing just two earned runs on two hits in six innings of work. He walked five but struck out eight and picked up the win in a 3-2 Braves victory.

Atlanta's offense has been tearing up opposing pitching, scoring 49 runs over the last 10 games. Center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is 4-for-9 with a double in the series, while shortstop Dansby Swanson was 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI on Saturday. Left fielder Austin Riley has also feasted on Mets' pitching this series, going 4-for-7 with two home runs and three RBIs.

