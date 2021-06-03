The Atlanta Braves will look to split their four-game series with the Washington Nationals when they meet in a key National League East Division matchup on Thursday afternoon. The Braves (25-28), who are second in the division, have lost four of the past five games. The Nationals (23-29), who are fifth in the NL East, have lost five of seven. Both teams have struggled a bit this season as Atlanta is 14-16 at home, while Washington is 10-14 on the road.

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 12:20 p.m. ET. The Braves lead the all-time series 389-364, including a 203-173 edge in games played in Atlanta. Atlanta is a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Nationals vs. Braves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Braves vs. Nationals picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 71-52 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through nine weeks, returning over $800. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Braves vs. Nationals. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Nationals vs. Braves:

Nationals vs. Braves money line: Washington +135, Atlanta -145

Nationals vs. Braves over-under: 9 runs

WASH: The under is 4-0 in the Nationals' last four Thursday games

ATL: The Braves are 5-1 in their last six games vs. a starter with a WHIP greater than 1.30

Why you should back the Braves



Atlanta pushed Ian Anderson's start back and will instead send Tucker Davidson to the mound. The 25-year old lefty will be making his second start of the season. He was decent in his first, giving up three earned runs in six innings, striking out five and walking just one. He'll be backed by an offense that ranks 10th in Major League Baseball in runs scored (257) and is led by Ronald Acuna Jr., who is tied for the league lead in home runs (17) and has an OPS of 1.016.

Third baseman Austin Riley is also off to a strong start to the season, hitting .303 with 10 homers, while driving in 24 runs. He has 13 multi-hit games on the season, including eight since May 9. He was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals. He has had some success against Washington in his career. In 33 games against the Nationals, he has homered four times with 17 RBIs.

Why you should back the Nationals

Left-hander Patrick Corbin (3-4, 6.23 ERA) gets the start for Washington. He will be out to improve on his last outing on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers. In that game, he allowed his fifth first-inning home run of the year, which is the second-most in Major League Baseball. Corbin allowed four earned runs on four hits in five innings to take the loss. He walked two and struck out five. Despite that, he has won three of his previous four decisions.

Offensively, the Nationals have been led by shortstop Trea Turner, who has had three multi-hit games over the past four, including a 3-for-4 performance against the Braves on Tuesday. For the season, Turner is hitting .313 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs. He has also scored 28 times. He has 22 multi-hit games this season, including one four-hit outing and six three-hit games. He had back-to-back three-hit games on May 9 and 11 against the Yankees and Phillies, respectively.

How to make Nationals vs. Braves picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 10.2 runs, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nationals vs. Braves? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model off to a hot start in 2021.