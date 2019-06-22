Braves vs. Nationals odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for June 22 from model on 40-22 roll

The Washington Nationals look to stay hot and get back into the National League East Division race when they take on the Atlanta Braves in the second of a three-game series on Saturday. The Nationals (37-38), third in the division, have closed to within 6.5 games of first place, while the Braves (44-32), first in the division, have lost two of three, including the series opener on Friday night. First pitch from Nationals Park is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Washington has won five in a row and six of seven. The latest Braves vs. Nationals odds show Washington at -125 on the money line (risk $125 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10.5. Before making any Braves vs. Nationals picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Right-hander Anibal Sanchez (3-6, 3.84 ERA) gets the start for the Nationals. Since coming off the injured list on May 29 in Atlanta, he has turned his season around. In his last four starts, Sanchez has a 1.54 ERA with 18 strikeouts and three walks. Opponents are batting just .183 against him during that stretch. In 13 starts this year, he has allowed 61 hits, 30 runs – 28 earned – nine homers and 28 walks, while striking out 59 in 65 2/3 innings.

Offensively, the Nationals have been riding the hot bat of left fielder Juan Soto (.300), who has a four-game hitting streak, going 6-for-12 (.500) with two doubles, one triple and two RBIs during that stretch. In three games this season against the Braves, Soto is 5-for-11 (.455) with a double, triple and a home run with six runs scored and two RBIs. Infielder Howie Kendrick (.337) also has a four-game hitting streak, going 7-for-14 (.500) with a homer and three RBIs in that span.

But just because Washington has been red hot does not mean it is the best value on the Braves vs. Nationals money line.

That's because the Braves have been on a roll, winning 11 of their last 14 games. Atlanta is 6-4 over its past 10 road games and is 20-15 away from home this season. Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (2-5, 5.53 ERA) gets the start. He is coming off an outing in which he allowed just one earned run and four hits in six innings. He walked five and struck out six in a 15-1 win over Philadelphia. For the season, he has allowed 56 hits, 39 runs – 34 earned – 15 home runs and 18 walks, while striking out 48 in 55 1/3 innings.

Statistically, the Braves have the edge over the Nationals in most offensive categories, including batting average (.266 to .253), on-base percentage (.341 to .326), slugging percentage (.462 to .436), home runs (116 to 105) and RBIs (395 to 355). Third baseman Josh Donaldson (.265) has been scorching the baseball for Atlanta, hitting in 10 straight games. He is 17-for-42 (.405) with three doubles, six homers and 11 RBIs during that stretch.

