Braves vs. Nationals odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for June 22 from proven model on 40-22 roll

National League East rivals that have been red hot meet on Saturday when the Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves. The Nationals (37-38) have won seven of their past 10 games and are 13-5 in June, while the Braves (44-32) are 7-3 in their past 10 and 14-5 in June. The game is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. ET from Nationals Park. Washington is -114 on the money line (risk $114 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 10.5 in the latest Braves vs. Nationals odds.

The model has taken into account that Washington is 3-0 against Atlanta this season and is 6-4 in the last 10 games vs. the Braves in games played at Nationals Park. The Nationals lead the all-time series in games played at home, 187-172. Washington, 21-17 at home this season, has won three of the last four season series against Atlanta. Statistically, the Nationals have the advantage over the Braves in a number of pitching categories, including walks allowed (241 to 287), strikeouts (704 to 654), WHIP (1.33 to 1.37) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.94 to 2.27).

Third baseman Anthony Rendon (.313) continues to be one of Washington's top hitters, going 3-for-7 with a double and a home run with two RBIs over the past two games, while center fielder Victor Robles (.243) has hit in each of the past six games. He is 7-for-19 (.368) with a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs in that span.

That's because the Braves have been on a roll, winning 11 of their last 14 games. Atlanta is 6-4 over its past 10 road games and is 20-15 away from home this season. Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (2-5, 5.53 ERA) gets the start. He is coming off an outing in which he allowed just one earned run and four hits in six innings. He walked five and struck out six in a 15-1 win over Philadelphia. For the season, he has allowed 56 hits, 39 runs – 34 earned – 15 home runs and 18 walks, while striking out 48 in 55 1/3 innings.

Statistically, the Braves have the edge over the Nationals in most offensive categories, including batting average (.266 to .253), on-base percentage (.341 to .326), slugging percentage (.462 to .436), home runs (116 to 105) and RBIs (395 to 355). Third baseman Josh Donaldson (.265) has been scorching the baseball for Atlanta, hitting in 10 straight games. He is 17-for-42 (.405) with three doubles, six homers and 11 RBIs during that stretch.

