The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals play the rubber match of their three-game series when the two NL East rivals collide in a Wednesday matinee at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Nationals took the first game of the series, 11-2, on Monday. The Braves bounced back resoundingly on Tuesday night with a 16-4 victory. Atlanta had 19 hits in the game, including two home runs from Marcell Ozuna. On Wednesday, ace Max Fried (0-1, 7.94 ERA) takes the mound for Atlanta (3-3). Meanwhile, Washington (2-4) will start Josiah Gray (0-1, 9.00).

First pitch is set for 12:20 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a -215 favorite (risk $215 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Braves vs. Nationals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine.

Braves vs. Nationals money line: Atlanta -215, Washington +185

Braves vs. Nationals run line: Atlanta -1.5 (-110)

Braves vs. Nationals over-under: 9 runs

ATL: The Braves rank second in the majors in run scored (33)

WAS: Maikel Franco is tied for seventh in the majors in RBI (six)

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta has dominated the series against Washington recently. In fact, the Braves have won 15 of the last 21 games against the Nationals since the start of last season. Atlanta has outscored Washington 117-87 over that time.

In addition, Atlanta's bats are on a roll to start the season. The Braves rank second in the majors in runs scored (33) and on-base percentage (.358). The Braves also are fourth in OPS (.771).

Why you should back the Nationals

Josh Bell has had a strong start to the season. The former All-Star first baseman leads the team in OPS (1.014) and is tied for the team lead in batting average (.318) and home runs (two). He ranks second on the team in RBI (five).

In addition, Washington faces a Braves ace who struggled in his first start of the season. On Opening Day against the Reds, Fried gave up five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings in a 6-3 loss. The five runs allowed were Fried's most in a regular season game since July 5, 2021.

