NL East rivals open the 2023 MLB season against each other on Thursday when the Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves in an Opening Day matchup at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Atlanta begins its quest for a sixth straight divisional title. Last season the Braves were knocked out in the divisional round of the playoffs by the eventual NL champion Phillies. Meanwhile Washington is looking to improve from a season in which the team finished with the worst record (55-107) in baseball. The mound matchup features Atlanta's Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA) against the Nationals' Patrick Corbin (6-19, 6.31).

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Atlanta is the -250 money-line favorite (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Nationals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Washington is a +205 underdog. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Braves vs. Nationals money line: Atlanta -250, Washington +205

Braves vs. Nationals run line: Atlanta -1.5 (-135)

Braves vs. Nationals over/under: 7.5 runs

ATL: Max Fried ranked seventh in ERA (2.48) in the majors last season.

WAS: Lane Thomas led the team in homers (17) last season.

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta has a history of success against Corbin. The Nationals' lefty is 6-10 with a 4.28 ERA in 21 career appearances (including 19 starts) against the Braves. That includes an 0-3 record with a 9.42 ERA and 2.37 WHIP in four starts last season. Maybe no Braves hitter has had more success against Corbin than Ozzie Albies, who has three homers, 11 RBI and a .429 batting average in 28 career at-bats against Corbin.

In addition, Atlanta has a budding star in Michael Harris II. The 22-year-old centerfielder hit .297 with 19 homers and 20 steals in just 114 games last season. For his efforts he was named the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year.

Why you should back the Nationals

Washington has a good young building block at catcher in Keibert Ruiz. A 24-year-old from Venezuela, Ruiz has hit .255 with 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 143 games across the last four seasons. In the offseason, the Nationals signed Ruiz to an eight-year, $50 million contract that could be worth $76 million over 10 seasons if the team exercises a pair of options.

In addition, Washington faces an Atlanta team that lost one of its leaders, Dansby Swanson. In the offseason the 29-year-old shortstop signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs. Two seasons ago Swanson was a major contributor to the team's World Series title, and last season he led the team in hits (177) while also hitting 25 homers and driving in 96 runs.

