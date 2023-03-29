The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals open the 2023 MLB season when the two NL East rivals square off on Opening Day at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The Braves, who won the World Series two years ago, are coming off a season in which they won the NL East but lost to the Phillies in the divisional round. Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA in 2022) is scheduled to start for Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Nationals hope to bounce back from a disastrous 2022 season in which they had the worst record (55-107) in the majors. On Thursday they will send Patrick Corbin (6-19, 6.31 in 2022) to the mound.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Atlanta is the -250 money-line favorite (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Nationals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Washington is a +205 underdog. The over/under for runs is 8. Before making any Nationals vs. Braves picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Braves vs. Nationals and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Nationals vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Nationals money line: Atlanta -250, Washington +205

Braves vs. Nationals run line: Atlanta -1.5 (-140)

Braves vs. Nationals over/under: 8 runs

ATL: Max Fried ranked seventh in ERA (2.48) in the majors last season.

WAS: Lane Thomas led the team in homers (17) last season.

Braves vs. Nationals picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Braves

Fried is one of the best lefthanded starters in baseball. The 29-year-old from Santa Monica, Calif., who relies on weak contact, ranked seventh in ERA (2.48) and 13th in WHIP (1.01) last season. For his efforts, he finished second in the voting for the NL Cy Young Award, behind the Marlins' Sandy Alcantara.

In addition, Matt Olson has been red-hot during the spring. The lefthanded first baseman led all players with eight home runs and 18 RBI during spring training. His 1.542 OPS also led all players with at least 30 at-bats.

Why you should back the Nationals

Washington has a good young building block at catcher in Keibert Ruiz. A 24-year-old from Venezuela, Ruiz has hit .255 with 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 143 games across the last four seasons. In the offseason, the Nationals signed Ruiz to an eight-year, $50 million contract that could be worth $76 million over 10 seasons if the team exercises a pair of options.

In addition, Washington faces an Atlanta team that lost one of its leaders, Dansby Swanson. In the offseason the 29-year-old shortstop signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs. Two seasons ago Swanson was a major contributor to the team's World Series title, and last season he led the team in hits (177) while also hitting 25 homers and driving in 96 runs.

How to make Nationals vs. Braves picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 9.2 runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Braves vs. Nationals? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished last season on a roll, and find out.