National League contenders square off in prime time on Sunday Night Baseball in mid-April. The Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres in the finale of a four-game set at Petco Park. Both teams are 5-5 through 10 games. The Braves have won the last two games against the Padres by identical 5-2 margins.

Braves vs. Padres money line: Padres -130, Braves +110

Braves vs. Padres over-under: 8 runs

Braves vs. Padres run line: Padres -1.5 (+150)

ATL: The Braves are 52-40 in the last 92 road games

SD: The Padres are 46-38 in the last 84 home games

Why you should back the Braves

The Braves are led by a trio of superstar-level offensive players, setting the tone for a top-flight offense. Recently acquired first baseman Matt Olson has been one of the best hitters in the NL this season, posting a .412/.556/.676 slash line with two home runs. Olson also blasted 39 home runs with 111 RBI and 101 runs scored in 2021 with Oakland, and he is flanked by Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies. Riley enjoyed a breakout in 2021, and he has a .400 on-base percentage and a .514 slugging percentage to begin the 2022 season.

Albies is slugging .605 with four home runs in 10 games, and he is a top-flight defender at second base with speed and overall acumen. The Braves have 12 home runs as a team in 10 games, walking on 11 percent of plate appearances with a .409 slugging percentage. The Padres have the highest bullpen ERA (5.17) in the National League, and San Diego starter Yu Darvish allowed nine earned runs in his most recent outing. In contrast, Atlanta's bullpen has 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings with less than three walks per nine innings in 2022.

Why you should back the Padres

The Padres appear to have the pitching advantage in this matchup. San Diego will lean on Darvish, with the five-time All-Star generating 199 strikeouts in 166.1 innings last season. Darvish has nearly 1,600 career strikeouts, whereas the Braves will send 22-year-old Bryce Elder to the mound in only his second career start. On offense, the Padres are electric with speed, leading the National League in stolen bases (110) last season and ranking in the top three this season.

San Diego also landed in the top three of the NL in walks and strikeouts in 2021, and the Padres have standout options in the lineup. Manny Machado is a perennial All-Star, and he is off to a strong start with eight runs scored, six runs batted in, three stolen bases, and a slash line of .350/.409/.525. Jurickson Profar is showing real power early in the campaign, bashing three home runs with a .654 slugging percentage.

