Last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs kicked off Major League Baseball's new season with a two-game series in Tokyo, Japan. Come Thursday, the rest of the league will get in on the fun by celebrating Opening Day 2025.

That includes the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres, who will kick off their respective seasons at Petco Park. Consider this a fitting matchup, since these two squads also met as part of last year's Wild Card Series. The Padres prevailed then, sweeping the Braves in two games to advance onward in the postseason.

Braves vs. Padres

Date: Thursday, March 27 | Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park (San Diego)

Probable pitchers: LHP Chris Sale vs. RHP Michael King

Storylines

Braves: Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale will be on the bump. The Braves will begin the year without Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr., both of whom had their seasons end prematurely in 2024. Atlanta will also be without starting catcher Sean Murphy, necessitating the arrival of prospect Drake Baldwin. Nevertheless, the Braves enter as a legitimate contender to take home the NL East.

Padres: As noted above, the Padres dispatched these Braves in two games last fall. San Diego has since added a few notable names to the roster, including starter Nick Pivetta and outfielder Jason Heyward. The Padres, down Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish among others, are looking for their fourth playoff berth in the past six seasons.