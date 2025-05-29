The Philadelphia Phillies will look to pick up where they left off when they face the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a doubleheader in a key National League matchup on Thursday. Philadelphia earned a 2-0 win on Tuesday, before Wednesday's game was rained out and rescheduled as part of Thursday's twinbill. The Braves (25-28), who have lost five of six, are 9-19 on the road this season. The Phillies (35-19), who have won 10 of 11, are 18-8 on their home field this year.

First pitch of Game 1 from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Phillies have won five of the past eight meetings with the Braves. Philadelphia is a -156 favorite on the money line (risk $156 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Phillies odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 8.5.

Braves vs. Phillies money line Atlanta +131, Philadelphia -156 at DraftKings Sportsbook Braves vs. Phillies over/under 8.5 runs Braves vs. Phillies run line Philadelphia -1.5 (+135) Braves vs. Phillies picks See picks at SportsLine Braves vs. Phillies streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Braves can win

Right-hander A.J. Smith-Shawver (3-2, 3.67 ERA) is expected to start for Atlanta. The third-year veteran earned a 5-2 win over the Washington Nationals on May 15. In that game, he pitched six strong innings, allowing two hits, one run – none earned – with two walks and six strikeouts. In a 4-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on May 5, he pitched eight innings, allowing just one hit and four walks, while striking out five.

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is among Atlanta's top hitters. In an 8-7 loss at Washington on May 22, he was 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. He had two hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. In 50 games this year, he is hitting .279 with six doubles, nine homers and 24 RBI.

Why the Phillies can win

Philadelphia is expected to send left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (4-1, 3.17 ERA) to the mound. In a 7-0 win at Tampa Bay on May 7, he earned the victory, pitching six innings and allowing just one hit, while walking three and striking out five. He received a no-decision in his last start, a 9-6 win over the Athletics. In that game, he pitched 4.2 innings, allowing seven hits, three runs – two earned – with three walks and six strikeouts.

Helping power the offense is veteran shortstop Trea Turner. In 52 games this season, he is hitting .305 with nine doubles, two triples, five homers and 23 RBI. He has multi-hit performances in five of his last eight games, including a 2-for-3 effort with a homer and three RBI in a 5-4 loss to the Athletics on Sunday. He had three hits, including a homer and two RBI in a 4-3 win over the Athletics on Friday.

