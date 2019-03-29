Braves vs. Phillies: MLB prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream

After a day-long hiatus, the Braves and Phillies take the diamond at Citizens Bank Park again on Saturday. The Phillies took the first game of the series, 10-4, on Opening Day despite some rocky moments for Aaron Nola. Obviously it's just the first game of a 162-game season, but nevertheless it's a bit of a wakeup call for the Braves.

Prospect Bryse Wilson is expected to be on the mound for Atlanta. He pitched in three games and had one start for the Braves last year, notching one win. The Braves like what they see out of Wilson, and he'll have his work cut out for him against Bryce Harper and the potent Phillies lineup.

Here's how to watch the Phillies and the Braves on Saturday.

Braves vs. Phillies viewing information

Date: Saturday, March 30

Saturday, March 30 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Location: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FS1

FS1 Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) for fans in Atlanta and Philadelphia

fuboTV (Try for free) for fans in Atlanta and Philadelphia Live Stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds. Odds: Phillies -132 / Braves +114

Storylines

Phillies: It goes without saying that Bryce Harper is the main attraction in Philadelphia, but there are other names to look out for. Andrew McCutchen came out this season with a bang, and J.T. Realmuto scored in his first game with the Phillies. Philadelphia is out to prove that spending money translates to wins, and they did so with gusto in this year's opener.

Braves: Ronald Acuna played very well in Thursday's debut, getting on base three times. The guy to watch out for will be on the mound, as Wilson tries to make the most of an opportunity against a Phillies lineup that showed on Thursday that it can rake against Julio Teheran.

Prediction

The Braves have a tough squad to keep down, and they should rally behind their young pitcher. Their batting order showed life, so look for them to do so again on Saturday.

Pick: Braves +114