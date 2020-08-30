Watch Now: Boomer & Gio: Can the Padres overcome the Dodgers? ( 2:30 )

The Philadelphia Phillies will look for the three-game sweep when they play host to the National League East division rival Atlanta Braves on Sunday Night Baseball. The Phillies have been red hot, winning five in a row and have won the last three games they've played against Atlanta. Philadelphia has played well at home this season, going 10-8. The Braves, however, have struggled as the visitors and are 6-10 on the road.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The Braves lead the all-time series 1,290-1,180, but the Phillies have a 640-606 edge at home. Philadelphia is the -115 favorite on the money line in the latest Braves vs. Phillies odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Phillies vs. Braves picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Braves vs. Phillies. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Phillies vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Phillies money line: Atlanta +105, Philadelphia -115

Braves vs. Phillies run line: Philadelphia -1.5

Braves vs. Phillies over-under: 9.5 runs

ATL: Is first in MLB with 70 doubles

·PHI: RF Bryce Harper is fifth in MLB in OPS at 1.045

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia has played Atlanta tough this season, winning five of the nine games played. The Phillies will send right-hander Jake Arrieta (2-3, 4.32 ERA) to the mound. Arrieta was solid in his last outing on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, allowing three hits and one run in five innings. He also picked up a 5-0 win over the Braves on Aug. 8, limiting Atlanta to three hits and one walk in six innings of work. In 10 career appearances against the Braves, he is 6-3 with a 2.93 ERA.

Offensively, first baseman Rhys Hoskins swung the big bat in Saturday's 4-1 win, going 3-for-4, including a three-run home run. Hoskins has hit safely in seven of the past eight games and is 7-for-21 (.333) over the past five against Atlanta. For the season, he is hitting .323 against the Braves with two homers and five RBIs. In 53 career games against Atlanta, Hoskins is hitting .243 with eight homers and 27 RBIs.

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta, which leads the NL East by two games over the Phillies and Miami Marlins, has lost three of five, but is 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Braves will give the ball to right-hander Huascar Ynoa (0-0, 4.32 ERA), who will make his third start of the season and second against Philadelphia. In his Aug. 9 start against the Phillies, he allowed just one earned run and one hit in 2 1/3 innings of the Braves' 5-2 victory. Ynoa pitched two innings of relief in Atlanta's 11-2 win over the Phillies on Aug. 21, allowing one run and two hits.

First baseman Freddie Freeman (.308) has been on fire at the plate and has hit safely in 12 consecutive games, including five two-hit performances in that span, going 17-for-44 (.386) with seven RBIs. In nine games against Philadelphia this season, Freeman is hitting .406 with one homer and six RBIs. He is a career .302 hitter vs. the Phillies. In 174 games against Philadelphia, Freeman has 42 doubles, three triples, 23 homers and 104 RBIs.

How to make Braves vs. Phillies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation says the relief pitchers from both teams will combine to allow nearly four runs in seven-plus combined innings, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Braves vs. Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Phillies vs. Braves money line to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 last season.