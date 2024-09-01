The Atlanta Braves will look to earn a split of their four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball. Philadelphia has won two of the first three games of the series, including a 3-0 win on Saturday night. The Braves (74-62), who are second in the National League East, are 38-34 on the road in 2024. The Phillies (80-56), first in the NL East and six games ahead of Atlanta, are 46-25 at home this season.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a -140 favorite on the money line (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Phillies odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Phillies:

Braves vs. Phillies money line: Atlanta +118, Philadelphia -140

Braves vs. Phillies over/under: 8 runs

Braves vs. Phillies run line: Philadelphia -1.5 (+148)

ATL: The Braves have hit the first five innings money line in 15 of their last 20 away games (+12.75 units)

PHI: The Phillies have hit the team total under in 25 of their last 38 games at home (+10.90 units)

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia is expected to send right-hander Aaron Nola (12-6, 3:30 ERA) to the mound. He will be making his 28th start of the year. In 166.1 innings of work, Nola has allowed 151 hits, 61 earned runs and 42 walks, while striking out 153. In his last outing, he picked up a win in a 5-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday. He pitched seven innings, allowing four hits and one walk, while striking out six. In 36 career starts against the Braves, he is 16-11 with a 3.60 ERA.

Among Philadelphia's top hitters is shortstop Trea Turner. He was 1-for-4 with a homer in Saturday's win over Atlanta. For the season, he has played in 95 games, batting .299 with 20 doubles, 15 homers, 48 RBI and 70 runs scored. He has always hit the Braves well. In 123 career games against Atlanta, he is hitting .291 with 27 doubles, six triples, 22 homers and 66 RBI.

Why you should back the Braves

Right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.72 ERA) will start for Atlanta. Schwellenbach has made 15 starts this season, pitching 87 innings and allowing 75 hits, 36 earned runs and 18 walks with 102 strikeouts. He has won two of his last three decisions and is 2-0 against the Phillies this season. In his last win, a 3-2 triumph over Philadelphia on Aug. 22, he pitched 6.2 innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out nine.

Among the Braves' top hitters is designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. The 12th-year veteran is hitting .307 in 136 games this season, including 27 doubles, 37 homers, 98 RBI and 85 runs scored. He had a five-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday. He has always hit Philadelphia well. In 101 career games, he is batting .273 with 24 doubles, 22 homers, 67 RBI and 62 runs scored.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 9.3 combined runs.



So who wins Braves vs. Phillies, and which side has all the value?