The Atlanta Braves (93-49) go on the road to play the Philadelphia Phillies (78-64) in an NL East matchup on Monday afternoon. The Braves have won three of their last four outings, and on Sunday, they beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2. Meanwhile, the Phillies have lost two of their last three games, including a 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday. Charlie Morton (14-11, 3.32 ERA) starts for Atlanta, while Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.15 ERA) is on the hill for Philadelphia.

The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Atlanta is listed at -146 on the money line (risk $146 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Phillies odds. The over-under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Braves vs. Phillies moneyline: Atlanta -146, Philadelphia +124

Braves vs. Phillies run-line: Philadelphia +1.5 (-127)

Braves vs. Phillies over-under: 9.5 runs

ATL: The Atlanta Braves have hit the game total Over in 38 of their last 64 games

PHI: The Philadelphia Phillies have hit the money line in 13 of their last 16 games



Why you should back the Braves



Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is an all-around difference-maker for the Braves. Acuna Jr. has great plate coverage, bat control, and blazing speed. He is second in the league in batting average (.336) and tied for sixth in home runs (35) with 93 RBI. Acuna Jr. is also leading the majors in stolen bases (64). In his last game, he was 2-for-3 with one RBI.

First baseman Matt Olson is a superb power hitter who has gap-producing power with an effortless swing. The two-time All-Star continues to generate offense for the Braves. The 29-year-old is batting .277 while leading the NL in both home runs (48) and RBI (121). Olson has logged at least two hits in four straight games. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Phillies

Right fielder Nick Castellanos is a natural hitter at the dish. Castellanos owns good pitch recognition skills and has solid power to all parts of the field. The 31-year-old also has a strong throwing arm. His batting average is .270 with 22 home runs and 88 RBI. In Saturday's win against the Marlins, Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Designated hitter Bryce Harper can make a serious impact as a hitter. Harper has a powerful swing with the strength to push the ball into any part of the field. The seven-time All-Star is hitting .294 with 15 dingers and 58 RBI. On Sept. 6 versus the San Diego Padres, he was 1-for-4 with a double and two runs driven in. See which team to back here.

