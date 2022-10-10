The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.

The winner of this series will advance to the NLCS to face the winner of the Dodgers-Padres NLDS.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11 | Time: 1:07 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park (Cobb County, Georgia)

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: PHI +170; ATL -205; O/U: 7 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: LHP Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA) vs. LHP Ranger Suárez (10-7, 3.65 ERA)

Preview

The regular-season series was a fairly well contested one between these two teams. The Braves won 11 of 19 encounters with the Phillies, but across those games they outscored Philly by a total of just three runs.

As for the Game 1 starting pitchers, Fried this season has made four starts against Philadelphia. In those games, he put up an ERA of 3.13 with no unearned runs allowed and 25 strikeouts against five unintentional walks in 23 innings. Philly hitters combined for an OPS of .692 against Fried in 2022. On the other side, Suárez this year has five starts against at Atlanta. In this five starts, he pitched to an ERA of 3.21 with three unearned runs allowed and 23 strikeouts/12 unintentional walks in 28 innings. Atlanta hitters have an overall OPS of .664 versus Suárez this season.

Both the Phillies and Braves boast two of the best offenses in all MLB against left-handers this season.

Prediction

Most fundamentally, the Braves are the better team. They finished 14 games ahead of the Phillies in the standings, and they had a run differential of plus-180 compared to Philly's figure of plus-62. On top of all that, the Braves come in more rested, will be taking on the Phillies' No. 3 starter, and will be playing at home. As such, the reigning world champs are the pick in Game 1.

Pick: Braves 5, Phillies 4