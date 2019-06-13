Braves vs. Pirates odds, line: MLB picks, June 13 predictions from advanced model on 33-18 roll

The Atlanta Braves look for their second consecutive series sweep on Thursday when they host the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates (30-37), fifth in the NL Central, have lost six in a row and are 2-9 in June, while the Braves (39-29), first in the NL East, have won six in a row and are 9-2 in June. First pitch from Sun Trust Park in Atlanta is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Braves are 19-15 at home this season. The latest Braves vs. Pirates odds show Atlanta favored at -148 on the money line (risk $148 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Braves vs. Pirates picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has returned almost $800 in profit on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a strong 33-18 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Braves vs. Pirates. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows right-hander Julio Teheran (4-4, 3.03 ERA) gets the start for Atlanta. After closing April with a 5.35 ERA through his first seven starts, he has found his groove. Since May 5, Teheran has the second-lowest ERA in the majors at 0.70. During that stretch, he has given up one run or fewer in seven starts. For the season, he has allowed 56 hits, 28 runs -- 26 earned -- eight homers, 37 walks, while striking out 74 in 77 1/3 innings. He has a WHIP of 1.20.

First baseman Freddie Freeman (.309) has been red-hot at the plate, with four multi-hit games over the past nine, going 12-for-36 (.333) with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs during that stretch. Also swinging a hot bat is left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who is 5-for-14 (.357) with a double, two home runs and four RBIs in the series. For the season, Acuna is 9-for-26 (.346) with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs against the Pirates.

But just because Atlanta has had Pittsburgh's number of late does not mean it is the best value on the Braves vs. Pirates money line on Thursday.

That's because the Pirates have had plenty of recent success against the Pirates, having won four of the last five season series against Atlanta. Right-hander Joe Musgrove (4-6, 4.40 ERA) gets the start. He was ejected after throwing 18 pitches in the first inning on Monday, but he will get another chance to face the Braves in the series finale. He pitched into the ninth inning against the Braves in his last full start on June 5. In that game, he allowed five hits, three earned runs, walked one and struck out six.

Shortstop Kevin Newman (.321) is having a solid series against Atlanta, going 7-for-14 with a double and two RBIs, while center fielder Starling Marte (.287) is 5-for-14 with three homers and six RBIs in the last three games at Atlanta. First baseman Josh Bell (.325) has also been red-hot the series, going 4-for-12 with a homer and four RBIs.

So who wins Pirates vs. Braves? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pirates vs. Braves money line you should be all over Thursday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.