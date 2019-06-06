Braves vs. Pirates odds, line: MLB picks, June 6 predictions from model on 25-15 roll

The Atlanta Braves look to stay hot and secure their second series win in a row when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves (33-28), second in the National League East, have won three of four games, while the Pirates (29-31), fourth in the NL Central, snapped a three-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the Braves on Wednesday. Thursday's first pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh has struggled at home, going 12-18 at PNC Park this season. The latest Braves vs. Pirates odds show Atlanta at -132 on the money line (risk $132 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Braves vs. Pirates picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

While the Pirates have struggled at home, Atlanta has played well on the road, going 17-13 away from home. The Braves also have a significant statistical edge over the Pirates, including pitching. Atlanta has the advantage in WHIP (1.37 to 1.40), ERA (4.28 to 5.02) and opponents' batting average (.244 to .257). Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (1-4, 6.10 ERA) gets the start for the Braves and although he has struggled at times, he has walked just eight batters, while striking out 32. He has a WHIP of 1.28.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson (.270) has been red hot of late with a five-game hitting streak. He is 9-for-22 (.409) with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs during the streak. Left fielder Ronald Acuna (.280) also has a five-game hitting streak, going 8-for-21 (.381) with a double, homer and four RBIs in that span. First baseman Freddie Freeman (.306) has hit the Pirates well, going 3-for-9 with a double, home run and two RBIs in the series. Rookie Austin Riley (.320/9/26) has been one of the best overall hitters in the league since being called up on May 15.

That's because history is on the side of the Pirates, who have won four of the last five season series against the Braves. Pittsburgh also leads the all-time series 1,108-1,031, including a 621-455 advantage at home. Statistically, the Pirates have an edge over Atlanta in a number of categories, including walks allowed (216 to 235), strikeouts (531 to 530), hits (543 to 539) and doubles (110 to 98). Right-hander Chris Archer (2-5, 5.66 ERA) gets the start. He picked up his first win since April 7 in his last outing against Milwaukee on Friday at PNC Park. He recorded 18 swinging strikes and struck out seven with two walks in seven innings.

Center fielder Starling Marte (.284) has been on fire over the past five games with four multi-hit games, going 13-for-24 (.542) with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs. Outfielder Gregory Polanco (.260) went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI vs. the Braves on Wednesday, while third baseman Colin Moran (.278) has hit in six of his past seven games, going 2-for-4 with a double and a homer vs. Atlanta Wednesday. He is 9-for-26 (.346) with two doubles, three homers and seven RBIs over the past seven.

