An intraleague showdown has the Atlanta Braves going on the road to play the Texas Rangers on Friday. This is the start of a three-game series for these teams. The Braves have lost two consecutive games, getting outscored 18-3 in the losses. On Wednesday, the Giants beat Atlanta 9-3. Meanwhile, the Rangers are coming off a 2-1 win over the Athletics. It was their second consecutive win. Joey Wentz (1-0, 5.71 ERA) starts for the Braves. Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 1.58 ERA) gets the ball for the Rangers.

First pitch from Globe Life Field is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Texas is a -173 favorite (risk $173 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Rangers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Atlanta is a +142 underdog (risk $100 to win $142). The over/under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Braves vs. Rangers picks, be sure to see the MLB betting predictions from SportsLine's proven model. Bet on Braves vs. Rangers and every other MLB game at DraftKings, where you can get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the latest DraftKings promo code:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 of the 2025 MLB season 46-43 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 50 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns, especially when paired with the latest BetMGM promo code and FanDuel promo code, just to name a few. At BetMGM, new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Here are the model's three best bets for Braves vs. Rangers on Friday:

Corey Seager Over 1.5 hits (+195)

Ronald Acuna Jr. Under 1.5 Total Bases (-160)

Nathan Eovaldi Over 5.5 strikeouts (+100)

Corey Seager Over 1.5 hits (+195)

Seager is batting .275 on the season with 15 home runs and 38 RBI. His over/under on DraftKings is set at 1.5, and he's gone over that mark three of his last four games. In Wednesday's win over the Athletics, he went 2-of-4 with a solo home run. In the month of July, he's batting .358 with nine games, logging two hits nine different times.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Under 1.5 Total Bases (-160)

Acuna Jr. heads into this game batting .320 with 13 home runs and 24 RBI. Despite putting up these solid numbers in 50 games this season, he's hitting .237 this month. He's gone under 1.5 total bases in nine of his last 15 games. In Tuesday's contest vs. the Giants, he went 0-of-4.

Nathan Eovaldi Over 5.5 strikeouts (+100)

Eovaldi takes the mound with a 7-3 record, 1.58 ERA, and 94 Ks. His strikeout line is set at 5.5, and that mark is cleared in nine of his last 15 outings. In his last start on July 13 against the Astros, he piled up eight strikeouts in 7.2 innings of work.

Want more MLB picks for Friday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for Braves vs. Rangers on Friday. Now, get more MLB picks from No. 1 expert Bruce Marshall, who is up more than 15 units on his last 111 MLB picks.