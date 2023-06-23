The hottest teams in Major League Baseball will meet on Friday night when the Cincinnati Reds (40-35) host the Atlanta Braves (48-26) on Friday night. Cincinnati has won 11 consecutive games to move into first place in the National League Central and has a chance to match its longest win streak in the modern era. Atlanta is riding an eight-game winning streak and has the best record in the league. The Reds are coming off a win over Colorado on Wednesday, while the Braves scored five runs in the 10th inning to get past Philadelphia on Thursday.

Braves vs. Reds money line: Braves -160, Reds +135

Braves vs. Reds run line: Braves -1.5 (-110)

Braves vs. Reds over/under: 11 runs

ATL: The Braves are 8-0 in their last eight games

CIN: The Reds are 11-0 in their last 11 games

Why you should back the Reds



Cincinnati extended its winning streak to 11 games with its win over Colorado on Wednesday, giving itself a chance to match its best streak in the modern era. The Reds have had nine different players hit home runs in the last three games, including veteran Joey Votto. He made his season debut on Monday, going 2 of 3 with a homer and three RBI.

Votto struggled his way to a .173 batting average in 22 rehab games with Triple-A Louisville, but he put that in the past when he returned to the majors. Second baseman Jonathan India leads the Reds with a .266 batting average, 10 homers and 39 RBI. Cincinnati has scored at least five runs in five straight games, including a 10-run outburst against Houston last Saturday. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Braves

Cincinnati has been one of the top stories in the majors over the past few weeks, but this will be a new challenge for the upstart Reds. They are facing an Atlanta team that is the World Series favorite, rattling off its eighth-consecutive win on Thursday afternoon. The Braves scored five runs in the top of the 10th inning to take control of what had been a scoreless game up to that point.

Marcell Ozuna went yard for his 14th home run of the season to cap the five-run frame, helping Atlanta sweep the rain-shortened two-game series with the Phillies. Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 97 hits, 15 home runs and 32 stolen bases. He is on pace for a historic season, and the atmosphere in Cincinnati will motivate the Braves on Friday night. See which team to back here.

