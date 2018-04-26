Braves vs. Reds odds: MLB picks for Thursday, April 26 from proven model on 6-2 roll

The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds wrap up their four-game series with a Thursday afternoon matinee (12:35 p.m. ET) at Great American Ball Park. Sean Newcomb is set to take the mound for Atlanta, opposed by Homer Bailey of Cincinnati. The Braves are -128 sportsbook favorites (bet $128 to win $100) with the over-under for total runs scored set at nine.

The Braves had won four of six before heading to Cincinnati, where they lost the first two games of the series by a combined score of 19-11.

They are off to an otherwise strong early season behind the top-ranked offense in the National League. They are first in total runs scored (122), hits (205) and doubles (50) while ranking second with a .262 batting average. That lineup should only get better with the addition of star outfield prospect Ronald Acuna, who is set to make his debut on Wednesday evening.

Atlanta's pitching has been reasonably steady as well, with a 3.68 ERA and 12 quality starts. But the bullpen has been a liability, as it has just one save and gave up four earned runs in the Reds' 9-7 walk-off win in 12 innings Tuesday.

Newcomb (1-1, 3.74 ERA) has little to show for three standout performances following a poor showing in his season debut. The 24-year-old lefty allowed five earned runs and four walks in losing his first start of the season against Washington.

But he has yielded just four earned runs in three starts since, a span of 17-plus innings. He earned a win and two no-decisions in that span.

The Reds are off to their worst start since the Great Depression, and their back-to-back wins to start this series were their first consecutive victories since last September.

Scooter Gennett hit a walk-off homer in the 12th inning Tuesday as the Reds managed 12 hits.

But their pitching ranks dead last in the NL with seven quality starts, an ERA of 5.42 and 96 walks allowed.

Bailey (0-3, 3.68 ERA) has been better than his record suggests. He has allowed seven earned runs combined in his past three starts, but the Cincinnati offense has produced two or fewer runs in four of his five outings this season.

