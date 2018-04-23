Braves vs. Reds odds: MLB picks, predictions for April 23 from proven model on 7-3 roll
Our proven computer model simulated Monday's Braves vs. Reds game 10,000 times
Two teams heading in opposite directions meet Monday as the Reds host the Braves for a four-game series. First pitch from Great American Ball Park is at 6:40 p.m. ET. The Braves are -128 on the money line, meaning it would take a $128 bet on Atlanta to return $100.
Before you make any kind of pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the week on a blistering 7-3 run on its most recent MLB money-line selections. Anybody who has been following it is up big.
Now, the computer has simulated Braves vs. Reds 10,000 times and locked in money-line, over-under and run-line picks.
We can tell you the model likes the over in 51 percent of simulations. That's in stark contrast to the general public, which is backing the over just 39 percent of the time. And it also has identified one team as a strong value on the money line, which you can get only over at SportsLine.
The model knows that the Reds' pitching is a disaster with a collective 5.34 ERA while the Braves' bats have been booming at a .266 clip.
Atlanta is 12-8 on the season and 4-4 away from home, while Cincinnati is 3-18 with a 1-7 record at home.
Taking the mound for the Braves will be Mike Foltynewicz, who's 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA. He's projected to strike out five Reds in six innings of work. He'll face Sal Romano, who's 0-2 with a 5.75 ERA. The computer model is predicting Romano to strike out four Braves in five innings.
So which team is the strong value on the money line? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Braves-Reds money line has all the value, all from the computer model that entered last week on a 7-3 run.
