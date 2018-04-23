Braves vs. Reds odds: MLB picks, predictions for April 23 from proven model on 7-3 roll

Two teams heading in opposite directions meet Monday as the Reds host the Braves for a four-game series. First pitch from Great American Ball Park is at 6:40 p.m. ET. The Braves are -128 on the money line, meaning it would take a $128 bet on Atlanta to return $100.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the week on a blistering 7-3 run on its most recent MLB money-line selections.

The model knows that the Reds' pitching is a disaster with a collective 5.34 ERA while the Braves' bats have been booming at a .266 clip.

Atlanta is 12-8 on the season and 4-4 away from home, while Cincinnati is 3-18 with a 1-7 record at home.

Taking the mound for the Braves will be Mike Foltynewicz, who's 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA. He's projected to strike out five Reds in six innings of work. He'll face Sal Romano, who's 0-2 with a 5.75 ERA. The computer model is predicting Romano to strike out four Braves in five innings.

