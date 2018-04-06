Braves vs. Rockies odds: 2018 MLB picks, predictions, best bets for April 6

The Atlanta Braves appear to be an early candidate for inclusion among this season's breakout teams. The historically slow-starting Colorado Rockies have yet to play an inning on their home turf at Coors Field. That will change Friday when Colorado hosts Atlanta at 4:10 p.m. ET to begin a three-game weekend series.



The model knows Colorado heads home with some momentum after managing a series victory at stubborn San Diego. The Rockies broke open a scoreless struggle in the ninth inning on Thursday for a 3-1 win. D.J. LeMahieu had a two-run single and Ryan McMahon drew a bases-loaded walk to account for the scoring.



German Marquez will take the mound on Friday for the Rockies. He was solid in his season debut, allowing just one run on four hits over five innings. He ended up with a no-decision in Colorado's 2-1 win at Arizona.



Marquez will be opposed by veteran Brandon McCarthy, who similarly had a promising debut in his first start for the Braves. The 34-year-old right-hander allowed six hits and two earned runs in a 15-2 win over the Phillies.



In a bit of a role-reversal, Atlanta has the early NL lead in total hitting with a .297 average and seven home runs. The Braves outscored the Nationals, 20-7, while winning the final two of their three-game set and plated 23 more runs in two wins over the Phillies.



But the Rockies have 10 homers and a .449 slugging percentage, numbers that are bound to immediately rise with each outing in Denver.



