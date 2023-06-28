The Atlanta Braves go for the three-game sweep when they meet the Minnesota Twins in a key interleague series between a pair of first-place teams on Wednesday afternoon. The Twins (40-41), first in the American League Central, have won four of their last seven games. The Braves (52-27), first in the National League East, have won four in a row. Atlanta opened the series with a 4-1 win on Monday before posting a 6-2 win on Tuesday.

First pitch from Truist Park in Cumberland, Ga., is set for 12:20 p.m. ET. The Braves lead the all-time series 16-12, including an 8-2 edge in games played at Atlanta. The Braves are a -165 favorite on the money line (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. Braves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 10.

Twins vs. Braves money line: Twins +140, Braves -165

Twins vs. Braves over-under: 10 runs

Twins vs. Braves run line: Braves -1.5 (+115)

MIN: The Twins are 6-1 in their last seven games after losing the first two games of a series

ATL: The Braves are 6-0 in their last six Wednesday games



Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been red hot, with a six-game hitting streak. He has three multi-hit games in that span, including a 3-for-5 and one homer performance in an 11-10 loss at Cincinnati on Friday. He has three homers in the first two games of this series with Minnesota, including two on Tuesday. For the season, he is hitting .330 with 23 doubles, 19 homers, 51 RBI and 70 runs scored.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies is another weapon on offense for the Braves. Albies was 1-for-3 with a triple in Tuesday's win and has hits in seven of the last 10 games. In Saturday's 7-6 win at Cincinnati, Albies was 2-for-4 with a home run. For the season, he is batting .263 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 homers and 55 RBI. See which team to back here.

Right-hander Kenta Maeda (1-4, 6.86 ERA) will start for Minnesota. Maeda is coming off his best performance of the year in a 4-1 win at Detroit on Friday. In that game, he pitched five innings to earn the win, allowing just three hits and two walks with no runs and eight strikeouts. The seven-year veteran is 60-45 in 140 career starts with a 3.95 ERA. In three career starts against the Braves, he is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA. In 18 innings pitched, he has allowed four earned runs on 13 hits with seven walks and 20 strikeouts.

Left fielder Joey Gallo has had a solid series, going 3-for-7 with a double, one home run and one RBI. He has hits in three of the last four games. For the season, he is batting .192, but has 13 homers, 26 RBI and 24 runs scored. In five career games against Atlanta, Gallo has one double, one triple, one homer and two RBI. See which team to back here.

