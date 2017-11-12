BREAKING: Braves ‘had to move on’ from Dayton Moore for vacant GM position, per report
The Braves “had to move on” from Dayton Moore and will no longer pursue him for a front office job, per a report.
Mark Bowman of MLB.com first reported Sunday night that Moore would not be coming to Atlanta. Many felt that the job was Moore’s if he wanted it, but it was never going to be easy to lure him away from Kansas City given his professional and personal ties to the area.
Bowman and Joel Sherman of the NY Post reported on Sunday evening that Alex Anthopoulos and Jim Hendry are the two likeliest candidates to take over, though it’s possible another option could emerge. Sherman also said Anthopoulos is the favorite for the job should Moore turn the Braves down. Anthopoulos, the former GM of the Toronto Blue Jays, is currently employed by the Dodgers.
With the General Manager Meetings set to begin this week, it would be nice for the Braves to figure out their front office situation sooner rather than later. Count me in as someone strongly in favor of Anthopoulos.
