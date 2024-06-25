keuchel-getty.png
Getty Images

With their rotation depth decimated by injuries, the Milwaukee Brewers have acquired former AL Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel from the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It is a cash trade. Keuchel, 36, was on a minor-league contract with Seattle. It's unclear whether the Brewers will immediately promote him to their major-league roster, or stash him in Triple-A.

The Brewers lost top pitching prospect Robert Gasser to season-ending elbow surgery earlier this month. Milwaukee now has five big-league starting pitchers on the injured list. Here is their rotation depth chart:

  1. RHP Freddy Peralta
  2. RHP Brandon Woodruff (out for season with shoulder surgery)
  3. LHP Wade Miley (out for season with Tommy John surgery)
  4. RHP Colin Rea
  5. LHP DL Hall (out with knee injury)
  6. RHP Joe Ross (out with back strain)
  7. RHP Bryse Wilson
  8. LHP Robert Gasser (out for season with elbow surgery)
  9. RHP Tobias Myers
  10. RHP Carlos Rodriguez

Despite all the pitching injuries -- the Brewers have also been without closer Devin Williams all year because of a back injury -- Milwaukee sits atop the NL Central at 46-33. They are allowing 4.00 runs per game, eighth fewest in baseball, though the bullpen is really carrying the load. Their starters have a 4.20 ERA and the bullpen has a 3.29 ERA.

Keuchel has a 3.93 ERA in 13 Triple-A starts this season. That's in the offense-crazy Pacific Coast League, where the league average is a 5.42 ERA. Keuchel had a 5.97 ERA in 37 2/3 innings spread across six starts and four relief appearances with the Minnesota Twins last season.

In parts of 12 MLB seasons, Keuchel owns a 103-92 record and a 4.02 ERA. He won the 2015 AL Cy Young award after going 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA for the Houston Astros.