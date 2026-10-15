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⚾ Five things to know Thursday

🏀 Do not miss this: Preseason All-America Team

Mike Meredith / CBS Sports Design

One of the biggest benefits of the NIL era is that college basketball has more elite talent than ever, now that players are returning for bigger paychecks instead of bolting for NBA money at the first opportunity.

That made selecting our 2026-27 CBS Sports Preseason All-America teams especially difficult, but our experts nailed it. Each of the three teams features players who will be performing at the next level very soon, but the best of those might be Florida superstar Thomas Haugh.

As our own Isaac Trotter explains, if Haugh can improve his range shooting, he won't have to wait long to hear his name called in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Trotter: "The 6-9 forward passed on a first-round grade from NBA decision-makers to cash in on a lot money to be the face of Florida basketball. Haugh could easily average 17-and-6 again for a loaded Gators squad that is the sturdiest preseason No. 1 outfit we've seen in years. Haugh's energy is a constant. He's an awesome transition scorer who can make hay as a cutter, slasher and real-deal defender. If Haugh can go from 32% to 38% from 3-point range and improve his on-ball potency, he will solidify himself as a lottery pick in a wide-open 2027 NBA Draft."

When it comes to how the talent broke down by conference, it was a a pretty level playing field for the most part.

Big 12: 4

4 SEC: 4

4 ACC: 3

3 Big Ten: 3

3 Big East: 1

Not to spoil anyting, but Arizona freshman Caleb Holt did not make the cut. He did, however, turn some heads in the Wildcats' exhibition game.

🏈 Loyalty is killing CFB coaches

Adam Eargle, CBS Sports

Loyalty is an excellent quality to have in a friend or partner. It's also why we love dogs.

It should not be quite as prevalent among college football coaches, some of whom have been undone because they did what was comfortable, not what was necessarily best for the team.

Our own John Talty highlighted five high-profile coaches who have been loyal to a fault, making hires and personnel decisions that have come back to haunt them. One of those coaches is Mike Elko. After a shaky season from Marcel Reed in 2025, Texas A&M chose not to pursue an upgrade in the portal.

Instead, the Aggies gave Reed a major payday, and they'll miss the College Football Playoff because of it.

Talty: "Through six games, Reed has the worst passer efficiency rating of any Power Four quarterback. Against the Tigers, Reed finished with an 18.1 QBR (that's bad), 187 yards and two interceptions while completing just 19 of his 39 passes. In Texas A&M's three losses, Reed has thrown only one touchdown compared to five interceptions. You expect more from a veteran player making approximately $3 million this season."

Look, it can happen to the best of us. Dan Lanning and Dabo Swinney wound up on the list, despite the success that those two have had throughout their careers.

Steve Sarkisian is another coach who has fallen into the trap of being too loyal, but he may have a huge decision on his hands in the offseason. Arch Manning has struggled enough that another year in college should be on the table. If that happens, would Sark welcome back Manning with open arms, despite his shortcomings?

Finally, one person for whom loyalty is no an issue is Missouri QB Austin Simmons. After Trinidad Chambliss won the starting job at Ole Miss last year, Simmons didn't feel the need to stick around, but there won't be bitterness when Simmons returns to Oxford this weekend.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

CBS Sports design

📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚾ ALCS Game 3: Rays at Guardians, 1 p.m. on TBS

🏈 East Carolina at UAB, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ NLCS Game 4: Brewers at Dodgers, 8 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Colorado State at Texas State, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏈 Seahawks at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Preseason: Thunder at Rockets, 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV