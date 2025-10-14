The Milwaukee Brewers lost Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Monday, dropping a 2-1 contest to the Los Angeles Dodgers that put them down 1-0 in the best-of-seven set. The Brewers threatened in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases against the Dodgers bullpen. When they fell short, one moment in particular took on greater significance: second baseman Brice Turang's decision to dodge a yanked breaking ball from Blake Treinen that would've tied the game if it struck him.

Here's a look at the play in question:

Turang would then strike out to end the at-bat, chasing after an elevated fastball to conclude Game 1. Afterward, he even wondered why he made such an effort to avoid contact on the above pitch.

"Well, if you see me look in the dugout, I'm thinking, 'Damn,'" Turang said. "I know it. Everybody knows it. I couldn't tell you why I did it, I just got out of the way. That's just how it is."

Major League Baseball's rulebook technically states that batters have to try to avoid contact in order to be rewarded with a base. To quote Rule 5.05(b)(3) directly: "He is touched by a pitched ball which he is not attempting to hit unless (A) The ball is in the strike zone when it touches the batter, or (B) The batter makes no attempt to avoid being touched by the ball." In this situation, though, the pitch strayed far enough into the batter's box that it's hard to envision the umpires invoking that stipulation.

Of course, Turang wasn't making a calculated decision. He didn't have the time to think it through. He moved out of the way because that's human instinct. You don't have to take us at our word here, either.

"It's a natural reaction if someone turns and makes a gesture towards you, you're going to -- it's the same thing when the ball is coming towards you, your natural thing, it's a breaking ball, your natural thing is to do that," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. "And I know he was thinking the same thing after the ball passed. It happens. He'll learn from that situation. But it's hard. Even if you try to maneuver yourself, it's hard to get hit by the pitch because it's so reactionary."

Turang, 25, shouldn't feel too bad about Game 1's non-HBP. He's a big reason why the Brewers are here in the first place, having hit .288/.359/.435 (121 OPS+) with a career-high 18 home runs during the regular season. His contributions were worth an estimated 5.5 Wins Above Replacement.

Turang and the Brewers will attempt to even the NLCS on Tuesday night. First pitch is slated for 8:08 pm ET.