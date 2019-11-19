Brewers bring back ball-in-glove logo, unveil new retro-inspired uniforms for 2020

The Brewers made a big announcement on Monday night and pretty much every baseball fan should consider it excellent news. That's because the Brewers have unveiled their new set of logos and uniforms for the 2020 season and it includes a return to the ball-in-glove logo that might just be the best in all of baseball.

For those unaware, the fingers of the glove form an M for Milwaukee while the thumb and pocket are the B for Brewers. The Brewers originally used a similar logo (with royal blue instead of navy blue) from 1978-1993. Changing back to this was long overdue, but this is still cause for celebration. It never should have been changed in the first place, but all is well that ends well, or so the saying goes. It's back and it's better than ever.

Here's a look at the Brewers' (kind of) new primary logo:

Milwaukee Brewers

Onto the uniforms.

From left to right, here are the home cream, road navy, home pinstripe and road gray, as styled by current Brewers players.

Pretty sharp. You can also see some of the new logos the Brewers are using. They include the "wheat ball" (Brandon Woodruff's sleeve) -- something that pays homage to Milwaukee's beer brewing tradition. On Keston Hiura's sleeve is the "State art" logo, which is "based on the 1970 original." It "features Cream City brick, an Industrial 'M' and a baseball for Milwaukee."

The Brewers and barrels have a long and deep connection. The team used its "Barrelman logo" in the 1970s, and it will return on some uniform sleeves in 2020. It is outstanding, and my only request is they try to wear Barrelman uniforms for one game at some point in the near future.

Milwaukee Brewers

I hereby declare the Brewers winners of the 2019-20 MLB offseason!

I kid, I kid.

Those uniforms and logos, though, are amazing work by the Brewers and their marketing department. It's cliche to say so, but this really was a home run effort. As noted, it was a no-brainer to bring back the glove logo, but the whole set is great.