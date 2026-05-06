The Milwaukee Brewers meet the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of their rain-shortened two-game National League Central Division series on Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis earned a 6-3 win on Monday, before Tuesday's game was postponed by inclement weather. The Brewers (18-16), who have won three of five, are 8-8 on the road this season. The Cardinals (21-14), who have won seven of eight, are 10-9 on their home field in 2026. Milwaukee is without outfielder Christian Yelich (groin). Brandon Sproat (0-2, 6.75 ERA) is scheduled to start for Milwaukee, while St. Louis will start Andre Pallante (3-2, 3.73 ERA).

First pitch from Busch Stadium in St. Louis is set for 1:15 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a -111 favorite on the money line (risk $111 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Cardinals odds, while the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Brewers vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to see the Brewers vs. Cardinals predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and is coming off a 5-0 week on top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brewers vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Brewers:

Brewers vs. Cardinals money line Brewers -111, Cardinals -108 Brewers vs. Cardinals over/under 8.5 runs Brewers vs. Cardinals run line Brewers -1.5 (+152) Brewers vs. Cardinals picks See picks at SportsLine Brewers vs. Cardinals streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Brewers vs. Cardinals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Brewers vs. Cardinals, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the The Over has hit in five of the last 10 St. Louis games, including one push. Milwaukee is eighth in runs scored with 175, while the Cardinals are ninth with 172.

SportsLine's model projects 1.6 total bases or more for the Brewers' Garrett Mitchell, Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, William Contreras and Jake Bauers. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases from Alec Burleson, Jordan Walker and Ivan Herrera. The model projects 9.6 combined runs as the Over hits in 59.1% of simulations. Get the Brewers vs. Cardinals money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Brewers vs. Cardinals picks

After simulating every pitch of Brewers vs. Cardinals 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Brewers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.