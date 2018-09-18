Brewers' Christian Yelich becomes fifth player in MLB history with two cycles in one season
Yelich collected his second cycle of the year Monday night
Baseball history was made Monday night at Miller Park.
Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich collected his second cycle of the 2018 season Monday night, becoming only the fifth player in history with multiple cycles in one season. Yelich had his first cycle as part of a six-hit onslaught on August 30. Both of his cycles have come against the Reds, coincidentally enough.
Here are the five players with multiple cycles in a single season:
- Christian Yelich, 2018 Brewers
- Aaron Hill, 2012 Diamondbacks
- Babe Herman, 1931 Brooklyn Robins
- Tip O'Neill, 1887 St. Louis Browns
- John Reilly, 1883 Cincinnati Red Stockings
Yelich is only the third player in the modern era (since 1900) with two cycles in one season. Monday night against the Reds (GameTracker), Yelich had a first inning single, a third inning double, a fifth inning home run, and a sixth inning triple. Here is the triple to complete the cycle:
Coming into Monday, Yelich ranked second in the NL in batting average (.313), ninth in on-base percentage (.381), third in slugging percentage (.556), second in OPS (.937), fourth in OPS+ (146), fifth in total bases (295), and fifth in WAR (5.3). He is a legitimate MVP candidate and he's been everything the Brewers could've possibly wanted when they acquired him from the Marlins last offseason.
