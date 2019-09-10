Brewers' Christian Yelich has fractured kneecap and is out for the season

Brewers outfielder and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich was forced to exit Tuesday night's game against the Marlins after fouling a ball off his leg in the first inning. After the game, the Brewers announced that he will miss the remainder of the season with a fractured patella.

Yelich, who appeared to foul the ball off his right knee, was on the ground in visible pain for a few minutes and was unable to straighten his leg. He was attended to by the team trainer and manager Craig Counsell before finally limping off the field under his own power. Here's video of the play:

He was replaced by Trent Grisham, who completed the at-bat and then took over in right field.

This season, Yelich is batting .330/.430/.672 with 44 home runs and 30 stolen bases. Needless to say, his loss is a crushing blow to the Brewers, who are attempting to make up ground in the NL Central and the NL wild-card chase. They are now going to try and make a run without one of the three most valuable players in baseball.

It's not just that, either. Rookie sensation Keston Hiura, who is hitting .301/.369/.571, is currently on the injured list with a left hamstring strain and 31-homer Mike Moustakas is dealing with a left hand contusion. That means catcher Yasmani Grandal is now the offensive centerpiece and the Brewers need to hope that past-prime outfielders Ryan Braun and Lorenzo Cain can help carry the offense down the stretch.

In terms of the schedule, though, it's in the Brewers' favor. After finishing their series with the Marlins, the Brewers deal with the first-place Cardinals, but then play the Padres, Pirates, Reds and Rockies the rest of the way. It'll be a tall order to survive without one of baseball's best players, but the schedule is definitely going to help them.