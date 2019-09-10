Brewers' Christian Yelich leaves game vs. Marlins after fouling ball off right knee
Yelich is again having an MVP-caliber season for Milwaukee
Brewers outfielder and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich was forced to exit Tuesday night's game against the Marlins (MIL-MIA GameTracker) after fouling a ball off his leg in the first inning.
Yelich, who appeared to foul the ball off his right knee, was on the ground in visible pain for a few minutes and was unable to straighten his leg. He was attended to by the team trainer and manager Craig Counsell before finally limping off the field under his own power. Here's video of the play:
He was replaced by Trent Grisham, who completed the at-bat and then took over in right field. The club has not yet made an announcement on the extent of Yelich's injury.
This season, Yelich is batting .330/.430/.672 with 44 home runs and 30 stolen bases. Needless to say, his loss for any length of time would be a crushing blow to the Brewers, who are attempting to make up ground in the NL Central and the NL wild-card chase.
