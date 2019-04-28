Brewers' Christian Yelich leaves game vs. Mets early with lower back injury

The reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich left Sunday's game against the New York Mets with lower back discomfort. Yelich went 1 for 2 in the game with a single off Stephen Matz in the fourth inning before he made his early exit.

.@ChristianYelich left today’s game with low back discomfort. — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 28, 2019

Ben Gamel replaced Yelich in right field to begin the bottom of the fifth inning. It's unclear when or how Yelich injured his lower back, but the outfielder has battled back issues before. In 2018, he missed just under two weeks with a strained oblique in April and he missed nearly a week at the end of June with a sore back. During his time with the Marlins in 2014 and 2015, Yelich also had stints on the injured list with a lower back strain as well as back spasms.

Yelich came into Sunday hitting .350/.459/.810. The Brewers outfielder currently leads the MLB in home runs (14), and on Friday he tied Alex Rodriguez (2006) and Albert Pujols (2007) for the most home runs hit before May 1 in MLB history.