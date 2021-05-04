The Milwaukee Brewers will be without former NL MVP Christian Yelich at least another 10 days. Yelich was again placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, the team announced, one day after he was activated and went 2 for 4 against the Phillies. He is dealing with a back injury the team has been unable to diagnose.

"Gutted out yesterday's game. That's not a realistic way to go through the day," Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters, including Tom Haudricourt of the Journal Sentinel. "... He doesn't feel good. There's something else we haven't diagnosed."

Yelich, 29, went 10 for 30 in the team's first nine games of the season before his back became an issue. He last played on April 11, then was activated Monday. Things did not go well, so Yelich has been shut down again. There is no timetable for his return and the team figures to get to the bottom of the injury before activating him again.

Lorenzo Cain, who had been out since April 13 with a quad strain, also came off the injured list Monday and will join Jackie Bradley Jr. and Avisaíl García in the outfield during Yelich's absence. Fourth outfielder Billy McKinney hit three home runs during Cain's and Yelich's absences and will draw spot starts.

Yelich struggled during the abbreviated 2020 season, hitting .205/.356/.430 with 12 home runs in 58 games. He was on the short list of the game's best players from 2018-19, authoring a .327/.415/.631 batting line with 80 home runs. Milwaukee signed Yelich to a nine-year, $215 million extension last March.

At 17-12, the Brewers come into Tuesday in first place in the NL Central. They're doing it with pitching though, not offense. Milwaukee is 11th in runs allowed per game (4.07) but 21st in runs scored per game (4.00).