Brewers' Christian Yelich ties MLB record with 14th home run before May 1st

Brewers slugger and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich seems to have taken all that regression talk very personally.

Saturday night against the Mets (GameTracker), Yelich took flame-throwing righty Noah Syndergaard deep for his 14th home run on the young season. Here's the video:

Weirdly, Saturday's homer was Yelich's first on the road. His first 13 came at Miller Park in Milwaukee. Also, this is only his sixth home run against a team other than the Cardinals. Yelich now has eight homers against the Cardinals, four against the Dodgers, and one each against the Cubs and Mets. He's worn St. Louis out this year.

With Saturday's homer, Yelich is now only the third player in baseball history to hit at least 14 home runs before May 1. You may have heard of the other two guys:

2007 Alex Rodriguez (finished with 54)

2006 Albert Pujols (finished with 49)

Does Yelich have a 50-homer season in him? Why not? Home run rates are up all around the league and he's been on an all-out assault against MLB pitching since last July. Here is the homer leaderboard since the 2018 All-Star break:

Reminder: Acuna is only 21 years old. He's pretty incredible. That Yelich guy is pretty good too. He still has a few days to become the first player in baseball history to hit 15 home runs before May 1.