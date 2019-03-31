Brewers' Christian Yelich ties MLB record with home run in fourth straight game to start season

Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich is off to a good start this season... like, a really good start.

He maintained his 162-homer pace Sunday, as he hit another blast against the Cardinals. On Saturday, Yelich became the first reigning MVP and first player in Brewers franchise history to hit a home run in each of the first three games of a season.

With Yelich's fourth home run on the season, the 2018 National League MVP became the sixth player in MLB history to start a season with homers in four straight games. The other five players? Willie Mays (1971), Mark McGwire (1998), Nelson Cruz (2011), Chris Davis (2013) and Trevor Story (2016).

Christian Yelich did it again. He's tied the MLB record by homering in each of his team's first four games. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 31, 2019

How 'bout some history? Christian Yelich just homered in his 4th game in a row to start the season! He is the 6th player in MLB history to do this. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/GVHxKkii1l — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 31, 2019

Sunday's blast was a solo home run off St. Louis starter Michael Wacha in the bottom of the first inning. Take a look:

YELICH WITH THE BOMB!!@ChristianYelich is now the 6th player in MLB history with a HR in each of his team's 1st 4 games of the season 😮



(via @fswisconsin) pic.twitter.com/RCcUDlwnZS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 31, 2019

Monday, Yelich will try to become the first player in MLB history to homer in each of his team's first five games. Yelich and the Brewers will travel to Great American Ball Park on to take on the Cincinnati Reds at 6:40 p.m. ET (available streaming on fuboTV).