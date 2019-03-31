Brewers' Christian Yelich ties MLB record with home run in fourth straight game to start season
It's been four games and four homers for the reigning NL MVP
Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich is off to a good start this season... like, a really good start.
He maintained his 162-homer pace Sunday, as he hit another blast against the Cardinals. On Saturday, Yelich became the first reigning MVP and first player in Brewers franchise history to hit a home run in each of the first three games of a season.
With Yelich's fourth home run on the season, the 2018 National League MVP became the sixth player in MLB history to start a season with homers in four straight games. The other five players? Willie Mays (1971), Mark McGwire (1998), Nelson Cruz (2011), Chris Davis (2013) and Trevor Story (2016).
Sunday's blast was a solo home run off St. Louis starter Michael Wacha in the bottom of the first inning. Take a look:
Monday, Yelich will try to become the first player in MLB history to homer in each of his team's first five games. Yelich and the Brewers will travel to Great American Ball Park on to take on the Cincinnati Reds at 6:40 p.m. ET (available streaming on fuboTV).
