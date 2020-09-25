The Brewers' rotation took a hit on Friday as right-hander Corbin Burnes hit the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. The Brewers have recalled infielder Ryon Healy to take Burnes' place on the active roster, and right-hander J.P. Feyereisen will be the team's 29th man for the Friday doubleheader against St. Louis.

Burnes left his start against the Cardinals on Thursday with what was initially thought to be an issue with his back. Further examination, however, revealed the oblique strain. He was already unlikely to make another regular season start, and now this injury ensures that.

The 25-year-old Burnes has been outstanding for Milwaukee in 2020. Across nine starts and three relief appearances, he's pitched to a 2.11 ERA (215 ERA+) with 88 strikeouts and 24 walks in 59 2/3 innings. Very likely, he'll finish in the top five or top 10 of the NL Cy Young balloting.

As for the Brewers, they're still alive in the chase for the final NL playoff spots. Going into Friday's slate, they're 27-79 and one game behind the Giants, who hold the No. 8 and final NL seed. However, the Brewers are also one-half game behind the Phillies in the queue. Presently, the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) gives the Brewers a 27.0 percent chance of making the postseason for a third straight year. If the Brewers do make the playoffs, then Burnes will be forced to miss at least the opening round.