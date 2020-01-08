Brewers give manager Craig Counsell three-year contract extension through 2023 season
Counsell has led Milwaukee to the playoffs in both of the last two seasons
The Brewers have agreed to a three-year contract extension with manager Craig Counsell, keeping him under contract through the 2023 season, the club announced Wednesday. Counsell, 49, took over as Brewers' skipper in 2015 after a 7-18 start got Ron Roenicke fired. Counsell went 61-76 the rest of the way but impressed Brewers' brass enough to earn the gig on a full-time basis and it turned out to be the right call.
The Brewers were 10 games over .500 in 2017 before making the playoffs in both of last two seasons.
The 2018 season is one of the best in franchise history. Counsell oversaw a 96-win team (tying a franchise record) while stealing the NL Central from the Cubs in a one-game playoff. The 2018 Brewers trailed the Cubs by five games in early September before winning the division. The Brewers then went to the NLCS for just the second time in franchise history (they also went to the ALCS once) and took the Dodgers to seven games before falling short of the World Series.
In 2019, it could be argued Counsell did a better job down the stretch. He lost 2018 MVP Christian Yelich for the season with weeks to go, and Brewers still won 18 of 20 games to track down a wild card spot. The bullpen wasn't nearly as dominant -- thanks in part to injuries -- but Counsell found a way all year to keep his guys in games.
Speaking of the bullpen, part of the reason the Brewers were so good in 2018 was how aggressively and efficiently Counsell deployed his bullpen. He was masterful throughout.
Assuming Counsell stays for the duration of this deal, he's going to end up with the Brewers record for managerial wins. He currently sits with a 405-381 record. Phil Garner has the most wins as a Brewers manager with a 563-617 record, meaning 159 more Counsell wins gets him the record. That's an average of fewer than 40 wins per season for the rest of the contract.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why Dodgers are positioned to land star
The Dodgers have everything a team could want in negotiations
-
Miguel Castro robbed at gun point
Castro says the gun they were using jammed
-
30 players primed for bounce-back years
Lots of players could impact 2020 postseason races after missing most (or all) of 2019
-
2019-20 MLB Free Agent Tracker
Keep tabs on the top 50 free agents this winter
-
Who has Hall of Fame momentum in 2020?
Some of these players have real momentum toward induction
-
What Grandal brings to White Sox
Grandal gives the White Sox a plus defender behind the dish and another quality hitter
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night