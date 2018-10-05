Brewers' Hernan Perez makes the long trek out to right field to drench the wrong player in Gatorade

The Brewers defeated the Rockies 3-2 in 10 innings on Thursday, with a walkoff hit from Mike Moustakas proving to be the difference. Moustakas drove in Christian Yelich, and the Brewers' party ended up moving out to right field. While this was going on, Hernan Perez had just one thought: Someone is getting a Gatorade bath, and it doesn't matter who.

Moustakas would be the target of choice, as is tradition. But to get someone, you have to sneak up on them. And it's hard to sneak up on someone with a bright orange cooler of Gatorade when you have to go through the entire infield to get to them.

Perez's face is so remarkably pure as he trots out. He looks like he thinks he's actually getting away with this.

It's easy to forget how huge baseball diamonds are if you're not on them, but Perez's pattern of run-walk-run-walk should be a good indicator of how exhausting this endeavor is. As for the sneaking part, you can see several Brewers teammates looking at Perez and indicating: "Uhhh, Mike?"

Unfortunately for Perez, and more unfortunately for Ryan Braun, Moustakas was behind Braun when Perez finally got there. Braun got the worst of it, and Perez responded by gleefully throwing Gatorade everywhere. Because when you're throwing Gatorade on someone, at the end of the day it doesn't matter who's getting it.

The Brewers have the potential to be one of the most fun teams in this postseason. Potential NL MVP Christian Yelich is leading the way, and Braun has more than paid his dues with the Brewers. Hopefully we get many mistargeted Gatorade showers moving forward in these playoffs.