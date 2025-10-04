Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio was forced to leave Game 1 of the NLDS against the Cubs due to a right hamstring, per Brewers manager Pat Murphy on the broadcast. It happened in the second inning when Chourio legged out an infield hit, which scored another run (GameTracker) to make it a 9-1 Brewers lead.

The concern here is a re-aggravation of an injury from the recent past. Chourio missed nearly all of August with a strained right hamstring, going on the IL Aug. 1 and coming off it on Aug. 30. We await word as to the severity of the new injury, but Murphy said it was the same injury during his in-game interview.

In the meantime, the Brewers are rolling with a monster Game 1 lead while also having concerns about replacing one of their best players. Chourio hit .270/.308/.463 (112 OPS+) with 35 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 78 RBI, 88 runs and 21 steals in the regular season.

He also had three hits in the first two innings of Game 1 here in the NLDS, becoming the first player in MLB history to pull off such a feat (via Sarah Langs).

Isaac Collins replaced Chourio in left field and he's plenty capable. He had a 118 OPS+ and 2.1 WAR in the regular season. Having a player like Collins available to replace an injured Chourio is a testament to the Brewers' depth.