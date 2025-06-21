Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski carried a perfect game bid into the seventh inning in his second career start Friday against the Minnesota Twins (GameTracker). Misiorowski, who threw five no-hit innings in his first start, subsequently walked the leadoff hitter before allowing a two-run home run to Matt Walner to dash the no-hit bid and the shutout in one quick swoop.

In turn, Misiorowski completed a "hidden" no-hitter but fell shy of the longest no-hit streak to begin an MLB career since Kansas City Royals lefty delivered 11 ⅔ hit-free innings to start his big-league journey in 2023. He did, however, record the longest no-hit streak by a starter to begin their career since at least 1900, according to the Brewers' communications department's research.

On the night, Misiorowski allowed two runs on a walk and a hit. He struck out six of the 20 batters he faced on 86 pitches. He generated nine swinging strikes and 29 pitches at 100 mph or faster. Had he found a way to finish the perfect game, he would've become the third youngest pitcher in MLB history to notch one, according to CBS Sports' Max Gorenstein:

John Montgomery Ward, 1880, 20 years and 105 days

Catfish Hunter, 1968, 22 years and 30 days

Jacob Misiorowski, 2025, 23 years and 78 days

Alas, it wasn't to be.

Misiorowski entered the season ranked by CBS Sports as the 48th best prospect in the sport. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Misiorowski is a fascinating prospect. He's averaged nearly 13 strikeouts per nine innings as a professional thanks to an outstanding arsenal (one pitch-quality model graded all five of his pitches as above-average) and a deceptive low-slot release. Unfortunately, his ascent has been slowed by a pesky little flaw: his well-below-average command. Misiorowski has handed out nearly six free passes per nine, calling into question his chances of lasting as a big-league starter. If the Brewers can help him tighten his handle, he has impact-starter upside; of course, if it were that simple, it would already be done. As such, Misiorowski seems more likely to land in a high-leverage relief role. We'll give him another year to avoid that designation.

Clearly Misiorowski is delivering on that lofty promise through his first two starts.