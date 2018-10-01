Brewers' Josh Hader throws his hardest pitches of the season in six-out save to clinch NL Central

Up until a few years ago when the Indians bullpen took the league by storm, setup man was not a sexy position to have in the bullpen. Holds don't look as pretty on the stat sheet as wins or saves, but that hasn't seemed to bother the Brewers' Josh Hader. In Monday's division tiebreaker against the Cubs, however, Hader made his case to close a few more games out for Milwaukee. Hader came in in the eight inning with Craig Counsell using him for a six-out save, and he showed up.

When Hader came into the game with the Brewers up 3-1, Cubs Twitter already knew it was an uphill battle.

Josh Hader jogs in from the pen. Cubs are going to have to do this the hard way. 3-1 Bot 8 — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) October 1, 2018

Hader coming into the game. Cubs trail 3-1. If they are gonna do it - they have to beat one of the best bullpen arms in the game. — Cubs Live (@Cubs_Live) October 1, 2018

How did Hader respond to the Wrigley atmosphere in Game 163? He retired the Cubs in order in the eighth, striking out two Cubs while throwing a few of his hardest pitches all season.

Josh Hader just threw his hardest pitch of the year at 98.5 MPH... — Daren Willman (@darenw) October 1, 2018

And followed up with 99.2 MPH!!! His previous high was 98.4 MPH — Daren Willman (@darenw) October 1, 2018

After the eighth inning, it didn't look like anyone was going to be making solid contact with Hader.

Josh Hader threw 4 pitches that were 98.5 mph or faster in the 8th inning. His fastest pitch this season entering today was 98.4 mph. — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) October 1, 2018

If this is what playoff Hader looks like, the Brewers could end up being a problem. He took that same energy into the ninth, giving up just one hit after an outstanding at-bat from Javier Baez before completing the six-out save.

It's a lot of trust to put in Hader from Counsell, who has been hesitant to put his star in the closer role. Corey Knebel pitched against the Tigers in the final two games of the regular season, picking up holds in both outings. Now, heading into the postseason, Counsell has some decisions to make on how he wants to manage his bullpen thanks to Hader's outstanding outing to clinch the NL Central.