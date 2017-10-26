Brewers lock up one of their top starting pitchers to a contract extension

The Milwaukee Brewers exceeded all expectations this season and remained in the race for a wild-card spot into the final week. The rebuilding Brewers went 86-76 -- FanGraphs projected them to go 71-91 -- and look poised to take another step forward in 2018.

Now that they have a young core in place and look ready to contend, the Brewers have begun signing their top players to multiyear contract extensions. Thursday morning the team announced they have signed right-hander Chase Anderson to a two-year extension worth $11.75 million guaranteed. The deal also includes two club option years.

Anderson gets $1M bonus, $4.25M in '18, $6M in '19.



Club options $8.5M in '20, $9.5M in '21. $500K buyouts of each.



"Signing Chase to a multiyear contract furthers our strategy to acquire, develop and retain talent throughout our organization," general manager David Stearns said in a statement. "Chase's 2017 performance elevated his stature in the game and demonstrated that he has the capability to lead a rotation. Since he arrived in Milwaukee, Chase has been a model contributor to our community both on and off the field. We are happy for him and his family and look forward to Chase's contributions for years to come."

Anderson, who turns 30 in November, was Milwaukee's best starting pitcher on a rate basis this past season. He went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 25 starts and 141 1/3 innings around an oblique injury. Anderson set new career bests in strikeout rate (8.5 K/9), home run rate (0.9 HR/9), and WHIP (1.09). At +4.1 WAR, he was one of the top 20 pitchers in baseball in 2017, on par with guys like Yu Darvish (+4.0 WAR) and Dallas Keuchel (+3.9 WAR).

The Brewers acquired Anderson from the Diamondbacks in the Jean Segura trade two years ago. He would have been arbitration-eligible for the second time as a Super Two this offseason, so the contract extensions buys out two arbitration years with options for his final arbitration year plus one free agent year. The deal gives the Brewers, who don't operate with a sky-high payroll, cost certainty going forward.

With Anderson now locked up, the Brewers could look to pursue contract extensions with others like Orlando Arcia, Jimmy Nelson, Domingo Santana and Corey Knebel next.