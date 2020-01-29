Brewers' Luis Urias has surgery to repair broken hamate bone, might not be ready for regular season
Urias was acquired via trade earlier this offseason from the Padres
Earlier this offseason, the Brewers acquired former top prospect infielder Luis Urias from the Padres. News broke Tuesday night that the Brewers might not have Urias to start the season.
Urias broke a hamate bone in his left hand/wrist area and had surgery to repair the injury, per MLB reporter Robert Murray. The expected down time is six to eight weeks. On the high end of that, eight weeks from right now gets us to March 24 with the Brewers first game of the regular season being March 26. Bear in mind that players are used to six weeks of build up before starting the season and if Urias isn't cleared until two days before the season starts, he would be in danger of not being ready to join the big-league roster until possibly something like early May.
As such, the odds are high that impact of this injury is felt in the early going for the Brewers.
Urias, 22, has yet to show his full array of upside -- which is big -- at the major-league level. In 71 games last season, he hit .223/.329/.326. Thanks in part to excellent defense at second base, however, he did post 1.0 WAR. Bear in mind he's still very young and hasn't even played a half season in the bigs, so some improvement should be on its way. In 73 Triple-A games last season, Urias hit .315/.398/.600 in the notoriously hitter-friendly PCL, but he's hit well at every minor-league level.
With Urias likely down to the start the season, the Brewers will simply turn to a familiar shortstop in Orlando Arcia until Urias is ready to take over. Expect them to install Urias as the everyday shortstop upon his return unless Arcia is lighting the world on fire offensively and, given his track record, is extremely unlikely.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cole visits Altobelli's baseball team
John Altobelli died in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of eight others, including...
-
MLB rumors: Betts deal more likely?
Here's the latest from the MLB hot stove
-
Reds' Suarez injures shoulder in pool
Suarez, who hit 49 homers last year, seems likely to miss the start of the 2020 season
-
Why the Astros hired Dusty Baker
David Samson weighs in on the Astros' choice for their new manager
-
Baker to be next Astros manager
Baker will take over for A.J. Hinch, who was fired earlier this month
-
Kershaw: Astros haven't shown remorse
Kershaw was victimized with a poor Game 5 start on the road vs. the Astros in the 2017 World...
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship