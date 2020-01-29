Brewers' Luis Urias has surgery to repair broken hamate bone, might not be ready for regular season

Earlier this offseason, the Brewers acquired former top prospect infielder Luis Urias from the Padres. News broke Tuesday night that the Brewers might not have Urias to start the season.

Urias broke a hamate bone in his left hand/wrist area and had surgery to repair the injury, per MLB reporter Robert Murray. The expected down time is six to eight weeks. On the high end of that, eight weeks from right now gets us to March 24 with the Brewers first game of the regular season being March 26. Bear in mind that players are used to six weeks of build up before starting the season and if Urias isn't cleared until two days before the season starts, he would be in danger of not being ready to join the big-league roster until possibly something like early May.

As such, the odds are high that impact of this injury is felt in the early going for the Brewers.

Urias, 22, has yet to show his full array of upside -- which is big -- at the major-league level. In 71 games last season, he hit .223/.329/.326. Thanks in part to excellent defense at second base, however, he did post 1.0 WAR. Bear in mind he's still very young and hasn't even played a half season in the bigs, so some improvement should be on its way. In 73 Triple-A games last season, Urias hit .315/.398/.600 in the notoriously hitter-friendly PCL, but he's hit well at every minor-league level.

With Urias likely down to the start the season, the Brewers will simply turn to a familiar shortstop in Orlando Arcia until Urias is ready to take over. Expect them to install Urias as the everyday shortstop upon his return unless Arcia is lighting the world on fire offensively and, given his track record, is extremely unlikely.