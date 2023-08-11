The Milwaukee Brewers could explore relocation later this year if government officials do not reach an agreement on a financial package to fund improvements at American Family Field, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The financing package would be taxpayer funded and is required by the team's lease with the state. The lease runs through 2030.

Commissioner Rob Manfred first urged Wisconsin officials to fund long-term renovations in June. Gov. Tony Evers proposed spending $290 million on upgrades at American Family Field earlier this year. Here are more details via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

Team executives are giving thought to leaving because without a funding deal the stadium district may not have enough money to cover immediate recommended improvements to American Family Field. And because it could take years to facilitate a move if the Brewers reach that point. ... "The Brewers genuinely want to stay, it is only a question of whether they'll be able to with the (stadium) district broke," a source familiar with negotiations told the Journal Sentinel.

It should be noted threatening relocation is Step 1 in the playbook when teams -- in any sport, not just baseball -- seek public dollars to upgrade their facility (or build a new one). Give us the money or we'll find another city that will, that kind of thing. In this case, the Brewers' lease at American Family Field requires government funding for necessary upgrades and renovations.

In perhaps a blueprint for the Brewers, the Oakland Athletics are set to relocate to Las Vegas in time for the 2027 season after the team failed to reach a deal on a new ballpark in the Bay Area. Throughout the process, A's officials made it no secret they were exploring relocation options, and eventually Las Vegas emerged as a viable candidate. Nevada officials approved $380 million in taxpayer funds to build the stadium in June.

American Family Field opened in 2001 and was known as Miller Park through the 2020 season. The stadium is owned by the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, which is "charged with the oversight and monitoring of planning, financing, designing, constructing, commissioning, operating and maintaining American Family Field."

Charlotte, Montreal, Nashville, Portland, and Salt Lake City are generally considered possible relocation destinations for an MLB franchise. The Brewers themselves are a relocated franchise. The Seattle Pilots joined MLB as an expansion franchise in 1969 and then moved to Milwaukee in 1970.