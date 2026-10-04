There will not be another roof-related controversy in Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. The American Family Field retractable roof will be open for the game, according to the team's roof hotline (yes, that is a real thing).

The roof was closed for Game 1 on Saturday night, when Ty France's possible go-ahead home run hit a roof cable and was caught for an out in the ninth inning. The ground rules at American Family Field say that balls that hit the roof in fair territory are in play. France's ball hit the cable and was caught by Jackson Chourio for the second out of the ninth inning with the tying run on base.

The Padres had the play reviewed to check whether the ball struck the cable in fair or foul territory. It was determined it hit the cable in fair territory, so it was indeed a live ball and the second out of the inning. If it hit the cable in foul territory, it would have been a dead ball. The next batter, Jackson Merrill, lined out to right field to end the game (MIL 3, SD 2).

"Unfortunately a bad break for us," Padres manager Craig Stammen said after Game 1. "Looked like it was a possible home run. Just didn't go our way ... We should be able to bounce back just fine from it."

All weather and roof-related decisions in the postseason are made by the commissioner's office in consultation with the home team and the umpire crew. The league typically errs on the side of caution in the postseason. If there is even the slightest chance of a weather delay or postponement, retractable roofs will be closed to avoid any disruptions.

According to CBS local, it's a spectacular day for a ballgame in Milwaukee, with game time temperatures in the upper 60s and a light breeze, and few clouds. The weather forecast, moreso than avoiding another roof-related controversy, is the reason the roof will be open for Game 2. Temperatures were in the low 60s on Saturday night for Game 1.

The Brewers have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five NLDS. Righties Logan Henderson and Michael King will be the starting pitchers for Game 2 on Sunday afternoon.