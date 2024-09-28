Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick suffered what looked like a scary injury Friday night in Milwaukee. Pursuing a foul ball off the bat of Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez -- who eventually walked -- Frelick slammed into the right field wall and collapsed in pain on impact.

Frelick limped off the field and then needed assistance in the dugout getting down the steps on his way to the clubhouse. He appeared to have injured his hip, but the Brewers have not yet announced anything on the outfielder.

The 24-year-old Frelick has become an everyday player for the Brewers this season, his second in the majors. As of Friday, he's hitting .259/.320/.335 with 22 doubles, four triples, two homers, 32 RBI, 66 runs, 18 stolen bases and 2.0 WAR this season.

Remember, the Brewers are already down an outfielder as superstar Christian Yelich was lost for the season back in July. Should Frelick miss time moving toward the playoffs, Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell and Blake Perkins look like their three outfielders.

The Brewers have already clinched the NL Central and will be the No. 3 seed on the NL side in the playoffs, meaning they'll host the No. 6 seed in the Wild Card Series starting on Tuesday.