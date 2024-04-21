Left-hander DL Hall, who came over in the Corbin Burnes trade, was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left knee sprain, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Sunday. Lefty Jared Koenig was called up in a corresponding move.

Hall, 25, had a rough afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals in Saturday's win (MIL 12, STL 5), though there was no obvious play in which he suffered the injury. Four starts into his Brewers career, Hall has a 7.71 ERA and a 2.27 WHIP in 16 1/3 innings. Opponents are hitting .380/.464/.578 against him. The case can be made Hall has been the worst pitcher in baseball in 2024.

"There's got to be adjustments made. We're not just going to keep rolling the balls out and letting him throw 3 1/3 and say, 'that's fine,'" manager Pat Murphy said about Hall after Saturday's game (via MLB.com). "It's not fine. It's not acceptable. But he's a young kid, that doesn't mean he's not great. It's just what he's going through right now."

There have been questions about Hall's viability as a big league starter ever since he was the No. 17 pick in the 2017 draft. He has a starter's arsenal, though his command is poor -- Hall has walked 10 batters in his 16 1/3 innings this year -- and he's had some injury issues as well. The quality of his fastball has dropped noticeably from last year's stint in the bullpen:



IP Average velocity Max velocity Average spin Whiff% 2023 19 1/3 95.6 mph 98.7 mph 2.209 rpm 30.2% 2024 16 1/3 92.3 mph 95.0 mph 2,071 rpm 10.1%

Hall's fastball/curveball/changeup combination could make him a fierce reliever, perhaps one who goes 2-3 innings at a clip a la Josh Hader in his early days with the Brewers, or Michael King for the New York Yankees the last few years. That said, there is no indication the Brewers are pulling the plug on Hall as a starter yet. It just hasn't gone well through four starts.

The Brewers are also without Jakob Junis, who is sidelined with a shoulder impingement, and Brandon Woodruff, who will miss the season with shoulder surgery. Righty Bryse Wilson went 3 2/3 innings in a spot start last Wednesday and is likely to step into the rotation with Junis and Hall out. Freddy Peralta, Colin Rea, Joe Ross, and Wade Miley are the team's four healthy starters.

Burnes has been outstanding with the Baltimore Orioles, pitching to a 2.76 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in five starts and 29 1/3 innings. Infielder Joey Ortiz, the other player the Brewers received in the trade, is hitting .324/.329/.412 in 41 plate appearances as a part-time shortstop and part-time third baseman.

Milwaukee enters play Sunday in first place in the NL Central at 13-6. Their plus-33 run differential is second best in the National League and fifth best in baseball.