Brewers place standout rookie Keston Hiura on injured list, making their road to the postseason even tougher
The Brewers will have to proceed without one of their best players for at least the next week and a half
The Milwaukee Brewers entered Saturday five games back in the wild card race and six games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central. If the Brewers are to return to the postseason -- and the odds were already stacked against them -- they'll have to make a run sooner than later, and they might have to do so without rookie second baseman Keston Hiura.
On Saturday, Hiura was placed on the injured list due to a strained hamstring that will see him miss at least the next 10 days:
Hiura has been one of Milwaukee's most productive players despite appearing in just 70 games. He's hit .301/.369/.571 with 16 home runs and nine stolen bases in 295 trips to the plate, resulting in a 138 OPS+ that ranks second on the club (behind Christian Yelich). Additionally. Hiura has accumulated the sixth most Wins Above Replacement on Milwaukee's roster, per Baseball-Reference.com.
To make matters worse for the Brewers, Hiura's injury comes at a time when Mike Moustakas is already out due to a bruised wrist. Milwaukee has been using a Hernan Perez-Cory Spangenberg platoon at the hot corner to no great success. Now, with Hiura also out, the Brewers have to hope Travis Shaw can turn his season around.
Previously a reliable stick, Shaw has posted a 45 OPS+ this season in 228 plate appearances. This isn't a case of bad luck, either. Shaw is striking out significantly more often (32.5 percent, or 10 percentage points higher than his career norm) and has altered his launch angle in a way that has resulted in him popping up and/or getting underneath the ball too often.
To Shaw's credit, he has performed better in Triple-A. The Brewers will need him to carry over that success to the majors. If not, their long playoff odds -- in the single digits, per most sources -- may actually overstate their chances of making it back to October.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sabathia hits IL due to knee issues
Sabathia is supposed to retire at season's end, and will be racing the clock to return
-
Castillo, Dotel cleared of wrongdoing
Castillo and Dotel had been connected to the group earlier in the month
-
Top MLB DFS picks, lineups for Saturday
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
MLB Friday: Castellanos hits two homers
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Muncy heads to IL with wrist fracture
Muncy thinks he'll miss just two weeks with the injury
-
Skaggs had opioids, alcohol in system
Skaggs, 27, was found dead at the team hotel on July 1